UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Kha Directs Financial Assistance For Uplift Of Fishermen

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:22 PM

Prime Minister Imran Kha directs financial assistance for uplift of fishermen

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed provision of financial assistance to fishermen besides taking steps for their uplift

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed provision of financial assistance to fishermen besides taking steps for their uplift.

The prime minister stated this in a meeting with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, who gave an update on the overall situation of ports in the country.

The meeting also discussed extending soft loans to fishermen under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The situation of Karachi metropolitan also came under discussion.

Related Topics

Karachi Imran Khan Prime Minister Ali Haider

Recent Stories

Month-long training on financial and administrativ ..

20 minutes ago

Alliance and Soccer Italian Style move to top in U ..

22 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Barbados Governor-General ..

23 minutes ago

PCB Challengers to play PCB Dynamites in National ..

28 minutes ago

Sandu Suggests Deploying OSCE-Linked Civilian Obse ..

44 seconds ago

UN Envoy Arrives in Cyprus for Consultations in Ho ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.