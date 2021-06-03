UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Kha, PTI Leaders Discuss Political Situation

Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:14 PM

Prime Minister Imran Kha, PTI leaders discuss political situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and discussed political situation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and discussed political situation in the country.

The meeting was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Senator Saifullah Niazi, Amir Mahmood Kiani and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

The meeting also discussed the matters relating to the upcoming elections in Azad Kashmir.

