Prime Minister Imran Kha, PTI Leaders Discuss Political Situation
Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and discussed political situation in the country.
The meeting was attended by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Senator Saifullah Niazi, Amir Mahmood Kiani and Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.
The meeting also discussed the matters relating to the upcoming elections in Azad Kashmir.