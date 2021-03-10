Prime Minister Imran Kha, Sanjrani discuss upcoming election of Senate chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday, the PM Office said.

The matters related to the upcoming election of Senate chairman came under discussion.