Prime Minister Imran Khan a visionary leader: Firdous Naqvi

Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a visionary leader, who had struggled for the betterment of the country and its people

Felicitating the prime minister on his 68th birthday, he said in a statement that Imran Khan had served the country during his whole life.

Whether it was a playground or political ground, he had brought laurels for the country.

The prime minister emerged as the leader of Muslim Ummah as he represented the Muslims at the international fora while highlighting the Kashmir, Palestine and other Muslim issues, he added.

Firdous Naqvi said the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the leadership of Imran Khan would prove to be an era of development for the country.