Prime Minister Imran Khan address at UNGA widely praised in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Experts of different walks of life here Saturday highly praised the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and termed it the best ever speech delivered by a Pakistani premier highlighted the core issue of Kashmir and challenges of Islamophobia, climate change and money laundering in most effective way at the world's highest diplomatic forum.

Syed Ishtiaq Urmar, Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests highly appreciated the historic address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at UNGA and termed it as per wishes and aspirations of people of Pakistan and Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister has boldly highlighted the core issue of Kashmir in front of international community and top world leaders including US President Donald Trump, which were being appreciated at all national and international fora.

The Minister said the Prime Minister has bravely highlighted the key issues of Climate Change, Islamophobia, moneylondering and human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir that was warmly applauded by the top world diplomats at UNGA.

He said climate change has emerged as a major challenge to the world and Pakistan's KP province has achieved the honour of planting over 1.20 billion trees during 2014-18 to counter this issue.

He said 10 billion more trees would be planted in Pakistan during next five years under Plant for Pakistan afforestation campaign launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Our Prime Minister has won the hearts and minds of over 210 million people of Pakistan and Kashmir by delivering a bold, inclusive and foresighted address at UNGA,'" PTI leader and former District Member Nowshera Zulfiqar Khan said.

He said our prime minister has brought Kashmir issue to the world spotlight and took this 74 years old dispute to a new height at world diplomacy.

The prime minister has explained in clear terms before world community that the recent illegal and unilateral actions of India at IoK have put peace of South Asia at stake.

Former Ambassador, Rustam Shah Mohmand said address of Prime Minister Imran Khan was very important in the current geo political situation developed in the region in wake of revocation of article 370 from Indian constitution. He said time has come for UNO to come forward and implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only highlighted the continued atrocities and human rights abuses in IoK where innocent Kashmiris including children and women were under siege for around 55 days and are deprived of all basic rights freedoms.

He supported the demand of prime minister for ending the 55 days long curfew in IOK and immediate release of all civilians and political prisoners of IOK.

Misal Khan, Retd. Information Officer also welcomed address of prime minister and termed it as per wishes and aspirations of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir.

"The prime minister has won the hearts and minds of every Pakistani and Kashmiri by delivering an impressive speech at UNGA and his statesmanship role was being appreciated not only in Pakistan but around the world," he said.

"I salute Prime Minister Imran Khan's political acumen ship for internationalizing the core issue of Kashmir during his historic visit to US and held wide ranging talks with world leaders besides addressing a number of key forums, tv shows and press conferences projecting the cause of held Kashmir," he said.

Pro Vice Chancellor, Islamia College University, Professor Dr Naushad Khan also praised the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan at UNGA.

He said serious humanitarians crisis have been developed in IoK after curfew was clampdown by the occupied forces since last 55 days, thus depriving over eight million innocent people from all basic rights freedoms besides subjected them to unending oppression, mental and physical torture.

He said road to peace in South Asia was passing through Kashmir and resolution of this core issue was imperative for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Dr Naushad said Prime Minister Imran Khan meeting with US President remained highly important and termed President Trump's reiteration for mediation on the decades-long dispute was highly positive development and diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

He said narrative of India that Kashmir was a bilateral issue, has been rejected by world community.

The recent extra ordinary meeting of UN Security Council, mediation offer by US President and widespread protests in world including in US on arrival of Modi have testified that Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute to be addressed as per wishes of Kashmiris in accordance with UNSC resolutions.

He said United Nations was duty bound to implement its Security Council's resolutions in letter and spirit on Kashmir as further delay was likely to jeopardize peace in the entire region.

Former Nazim Bahadar Khan also welcomed prime minister speech and termed it comprehensive in all respect.

He said meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with world leaders and his detailed interactions with international fora and media has not only brought Kashmir issue to world spotlight but exposed the fascist Modi government before world.

He said deployment of around 0.9 milliojn occupational forces in IoK has completely failed to suppress the legitimate independence movement in the held valley and resolution of Kashmir dispute was now a test case for the world body.

Sumbul Riaz, senior economist also applauded prime minister speech and termed it a historic address ever delivered by a Pakistani premier at UNGA. She highly appreciated PM stand on Islamophobia, money laundering and climate change.

She said poor countries become more poorer due to money laundering and corruption.

She said money laundering was a global issue and its responsibility of richer countries to cooperate with developing and under developed countries in return of the unlawfully transferred money.

She said Pakistan had showed maximum restrain after fascist Modi government has illegally revoked 370 article to abolish special status of IoK, saying Kashmir was a flash point between the two nuclear armed rivals and another war on it as explained by PM Khan could prove disastrous for peace in South Asia in particular and world in general.

She lauded the political and diplomatic acumen of Prime Minister Imran Khan for internationalizing the issue of Kashmir, saying the world leaders including US President has highly praised the leadership of our prime minister.