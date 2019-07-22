Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses record-setting gathering at Capital One Erena

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday addressed a record-setting gathering of the Pakistani community at Capital One Arena in Washington DC

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday addressed a record-setting gathering of the Pakistani community at Capital One Arena in Washington DC.The available seating capacity at Capital One Arena was above 20,000 and all seats had been booked already with more people still requesting themselves t attend the event.

The available seating capacity was jammed packed and hundreds of extra chairs were placed in the front of Imran Khan's stage to accommodate the participants.The event organizer Dr Abdullah said such a huge crowed was never witnessed in this hall before, adding he has organized several gathering and many Pakistani leaders had address them.He said Pakistanis not only from Washington DC, but other states of the United States were also arrived to attend the event.