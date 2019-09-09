(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that no one had ever achieved anything significant in life who feared failure or criticism.

The prime minister through his Twitter account gave this piece of advice to the youth of Pakistan.

The prime minister also tagged a quote from Theodore Roosevelt, a former US president, who served during 1901 to 1909. Roosevelt was a prolific writer and an avid reader of poetry.

"The best advice for the youth of Pakistan: No one has ever achieved anything significant in life who fears failure or criticism," , the prime minister in his tweet said.