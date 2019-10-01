Prime Minister Imran Khan advocated Kashmir cause vigorously at UNGA: Mian Aslam Iqbal

Punjab Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) has rightfully come upto the expectations of oppressed Kashmiris by vigorously and vehemently advocating the Kashmir cause

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Information and Culture Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his address to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) has rightfully come upto the expectations of oppressed Kashmiris by vigorously and vehemently advocating the Kashmir cause.

He expressed these views while addressing in a ceremony here at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) under the title of Kashmir Issue, 'An International Crisis'.

He said the United Nations Organization (UNO) had come into being to resolve such issues like Kashmir. This international organization should ensure right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through implementation of its resolutions.

The minister said that prayers of mothers and sisters of the nation would achieve fruition for the innocent and oppressed Kashmiris in the shape of freedom. Time has come for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir. The Modi government would have to grant Kashmiri people their birth right of independence, he added.

While addressing the ceremony, he said that so-called democracy and secular face ofModi Sarkar has been exposed.

India by altering the status of Kashmir has digged a ditch for itself, he added.

The Modi government should be prepared to face the consequences of this historic blunder, he stressed. The Occupied Kashmir was burning in flames, the silence and apathy of international community was highly regrettable, he maintained.

Indian brutes have reached their utmost limit for inflicting atrocities and perpetration on unarmed and innocent Kashmiris.

The lives of Kashmiri people have become extremely difficult in the wake of continuous curfew being imposed on them for the last two months.

He maintained that humanity was taking its last breath in Occupied Kashmir. World community would have to wake from their deep slumber over trampling down human rights, he added.

The whole nation was standing like a solid rock with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for liberation. Prime Minister Imran Khan by becoming Ambassador and real Spokesman of Kashmiri people was emphatically fighting its case at every world forum, he added.

The minister while talking with the media said that opposition should shun the practice of political point-scoring on every issue. Opposition was worried on account of its politics dying down. Opposition has nothing to play its politics against Prime Minister Imran Khan, he stated. It was high time that opposition should give up negative politics otherwise people would never forgive them, he stressed.

He said that PML-N has become a victim of misgiving that they were the real representatives of the people of Punjab. Those finding faults in the government were feeling the distress of ending up corruption from the country, he stressed.

The PML-N was facing the anxiety of saving their looted money and has no concern with the public problems. Opposition should get the dream out of their hearts for dislodging the government through protests and sit-ins. It would have to wait for 2023 for new elections, he added.

Vice Chancellor of the varsity Bushra Mirza, Dr. Anjum Zia, Dr. Mughees ud Din, Salman Ghani, Salman Abid, teachers and a large number of students participated in the ceremony.