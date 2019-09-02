UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan And Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Discuss Overall Situation Of Province

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:38 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar discuss overall situation of province

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar met on Monday and discussed the overall situation of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar met on Monday and discussed the overall situation of the province.

The discussion also focused on the progress of socio-economic projects in Punjab province.

The prime minister arrived here this afternoon in Lahore, where he isscheduled to chair a high-level meeting, related to health facilities andalso meet a delegation of Chinese investors.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab China Progress Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Deputy Mayor directs uninterrupted water supply du ..

2 minutes ago

Mainly hot, humid weather likely to persists in mo ..

2 minutes ago

Leaked UK Gov't Papers Show All Alternatives to Ir ..

2 minutes ago

International Literacy Day to be marked on Sept 8

2 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador to Egypt Kirpichenko Passes Awa ..

8 minutes ago

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Manag ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.