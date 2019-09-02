- Home
Prime Minister Imran Khan And Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar Discuss Overall Situation Of Province
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 04:38 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar met on Monday and discussed the overall situation of the province.
The discussion also focused on the progress of socio-economic projects in Punjab province.
The prime minister arrived here this afternoon in Lahore, where he isscheduled to chair a high-level meeting, related to health facilities andalso meet a delegation of Chinese investors.