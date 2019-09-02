Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar discuss overall situation of province

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar met on Monday and discussed the overall situation of the province.

The discussion also focused on the progress of socio-economic projects in Punjab province.

The prime minister arrived here this afternoon in Lahore, where he isscheduled to chair a high-level meeting, related to health facilities andalso meet a delegation of Chinese investors.