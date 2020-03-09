UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan And President Dr Arif Alvi Laud Successful Anti-terror Operation In Tank

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi laud successful anti-terror operation in Tank

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi Monday appreciated the security forces for conducting a successful operation against militants in Tank area in which two terrorists were killed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi Monday appreciated the security forces for conducting a successful operation against militants in Tank area in which two terrorists were killed.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout in Tank district of DI Khan to foil a "major terrorist activity" and Colonel Mujeebur Rehman was martyred during the exchange of intense fire.

Both the prime minister and president paid tribute to the martyred colonel saying he had sacrificed his life during the operation to foil the nefarious designs of the terrorists.

"Whole of the nation recognizes the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army and the security institutions. It was due to their sacrifices that terrorism has been eliminated and peace restored," the prime minister said.

"The nation is united and resolved in the war against this scourge of terrorism," the president said in a statement issued by the President House.

They also prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

