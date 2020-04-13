UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Appeals To Overseas Pakistanis To Donate Generously To Corona Relief Fund

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to come forward and donate generously to the national Corona Relief Fund as the country faced looming challenge of poverty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appealed to the overseas Pakistanis to come forward and donate generously to the national Corona Relief Fund as the country faced looming challenge of poverty.

"Pakistan will be hit by poverty as aftermath of the lockdown due to coronavirus and will thus need financial support from overseas Pakistanis," the prime minister said in a special video message addressed to the Pakistanis living abroad.

Imran Khan said Pakistan could only collect eight billion rupees so far which was quite a little amount for the 220 million population.

On the other hand, the United States of America provided relief of $2,200 billion for its 300 million population, while Germany and Japan allocated over $1,000 billion each to fight the pandemic of coronavirus.

"It is therefore need of the hour that overseas Pakistanis play their part in mitigating the difficult situation the country is currently facing," he said.

He mentioned that a dedicated website - http://covid.ophrd.gov.pk had been launched for smooth transfer of donations.

The prime minister expressed hope that with joint efforts, Pakistan would be able to fully overcome the challenge of COVID-19.

The website of Corona Relief Fund offers multiple options for donations including through credit, or debit cards and wire transfers to support needy families.

