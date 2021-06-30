UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Appreciated Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin And The Government's Economic Team For Presenting A People-friendly Budget (2021-22)

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 09:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :BUDGET AND ECONOMY: Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and the government's economic team for presenting a people-friendly budget (2021-22), which he said reflected his vision of Pakistan.

Imran Khan said when he founded the PTI 25-year back, his vision for a welfare state was in accordance with Nazaria-e-Pakistan and the Objective Resolution, which the country's founding fathers had dreamt for on the basis of the principles of Riasat-e-Madinah, the first welfare state in the world.

He said history was witness to the fact that it were the strong principles of Riasat-e-Madinah, established by Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), which led to the fall of two big Roman and Persian empires only 13 years later.

The Prime Minister, however, added that when the Muslim world abandoned those principles, they declined; subsequently Europe emerged and came up by following the principles of the welfare state.

He said that since the PTI was founded on the basis of three principles i.e. Justice, Humanity and Self-Esteem, which was also included in the party's vision-statement, and he wanted the budget to reflect that vision.

The Prime Minister said that all the members of economic team, working for the last three years, deserved credit for the economic achievements, attained by his government.

Imran Khan said that despite the inherited major challenges including the US $ 20 billion of Current Account Deficit and the fear of default, his government stabilized economy through inevitable hard decisions which also hit the common man.

He referred to the similar situation faced by Turkey before President Recep Tayyip Erogan put their economy on track through corrective measures. "Times come in the history of nations when they have to face hardships for the sake of country."More/

