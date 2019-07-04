UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Approves 21 Member Core Committee Of PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:55 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan approves 21 member core committee of PTI

A 21 member core committee of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf has beenconstituted.Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved this 21-member core committee of PTI

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) A 21 member core committee of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf has been constituted.Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved this 21-member core committee of PTI.A formal notification of this core committee has also been issued.PM will head this committee while central secretary General Arshad Dad will perform the duty ofsecretary.

Abdul Aleem Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shireen Mazari, Arshad Dad, BabarAwan, Fawad Chaudhry, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Mehmood Khan, Atif Khan, Mian MuhammadSmoroo and Murad Saeed are among the members of this core committee.Naeem ul Haq, Pervaiz Khattak, Qasim Khan Suri, Saifullah Niazi, Usman Buzdar, Yar MuhammadRind, Shafqat Mehmood, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and Syed Shibli Faraz are also nominated for corecommittee membership.

