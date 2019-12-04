UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Approves Punjab Govt's Recommendations For Eradicating Smog

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:43 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Punjab government's recommendations for getting rid of smog, particularly from Lahore and its adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Punjab government's recommendations for getting rid of smog, particularly from Lahore and its adjoining areas.According to media reports the recommendations, forwarded by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, include conversion of 250 public transport buses into hybrid or electric technology in Lahore.

Importantly, from now onwards, new public transport buses will run through hybrid, CNG, or electric technology with a strict prohibition on usage of petrol and diesel for public transportation.For curbing environmental pollution, forest plantation will be done on 60,000 canals of land in Lahore.Steel Rolling Industries, and brick kilns will be converted to zigzag technology by the deadline of December, 2020.

