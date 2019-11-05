Prime Minister Imran Khan approves Rs 75 mln for GB tourism police: IGP

Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Rs 75 million for tourism police of Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) : Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Rs 75 million for tourism police of Gilgit Baltistan.

Talking to media here on Tuesday the IGP said that GB was full of natural resources and Prime Minister wanted to make it a tourist center.

He appreciated Tourism Police Project and said that police officials would be imparted international standard training to police officials to make them acquaint with tourism development.

He said that GB police have started Tourism Police Pilot Project last year to improve soft image of the GB across the globe.

About 150 police jawans have been trained so for. He informed that the Federal government would provide funding for the same project next year.

Meanwhile, the IGP GB Dr Sanaullah Abbassi also chaired another meeting to reviews progress on ATA cases. The meeting reviewed the cases relating to terrorism assigned to different police officers. The IGP directed to police officials to complete the investigation into ATA cases within the time frame and present the challan in the court.

The meeting was attended by DIG HQS Qamar Raza Jaskani, DIG Gilgit Waqas Hassan, DIG Diamir Astore Range SSP Giltit Raja Mirza and others.