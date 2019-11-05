UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Approves Rs 75 Mln For GB Tourism Police: IGP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 04:00 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan approves Rs 75 mln for GB tourism police: IGP

Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Rs 75 million for tourism police of Gilgit Baltistan

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) : Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Rs 75 million for tourism police of Gilgit Baltistan.

Talking to media here on Tuesday the IGP said that GB was full of natural resources and Prime Minister wanted to make it a tourist center.

He appreciated Tourism Police Project and said that police officials would be imparted international standard training to police officials to make them acquaint with tourism development.

He said that GB police have started Tourism Police Pilot Project last year to improve soft image of the GB across the globe.

About 150 police jawans have been trained so for. He informed that the Federal government would provide funding for the same project next year.

Meanwhile, the IGP GB Dr Sanaullah Abbassi also chaired another meeting to reviews progress on ATA cases. The meeting reviewed the cases relating to terrorism assigned to different police officers. The IGP directed to police officials to complete the investigation into ATA cases within the time frame and present the challan in the court.

The meeting was attended by DIG HQS Qamar Raza Jaskani, DIG Gilgit Waqas Hassan, DIG Diamir Astore Range SSP Giltit Raja Mirza and others.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Gilgit Baltistan Progress Same Media Government Million Court

Recent Stories

NYUAD researchers develop Micro-Electro-Fluidic Pr ..

1 minute ago

Railways ministry suspends six officials in Tezgha ..

7 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

17 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Belarusian President

17 minutes ago

PM says opposition's all valid demands are accepta ..

25 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says JUI-F Chief is going

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.