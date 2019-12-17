UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrives At UN Geneva To Co-convene First Global Refugee Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:16 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at UN Geneva to co-convene first Global Refugee Forum

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday arrived at United Nations Geneva to co-convene first Global Refugee Forum (GRF)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday arrived at United Nations Geneva to co-convene first Global Refugee Forum (GRF).

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi received the Prime Minister.

The Global Refugee Forum the first major meeting on refugees of the 21st century was being jointly hosted by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and the Government of Switzerland.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address on the occasion will articulate Pakistan's perspective, experience and contribution to the Afghan refugees.

Co-convening of the GRF is recognition of Pakistan's generosity, humanitarian leadership, and compassion of the people of Pakistan towards their Afghan brothers and sisters for the past forty years.

Earlier upon arrival in Geneva, the Prime Minister was received by Permanent Representative of Pakistan to UN Geneva, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Representatives of Swiss Government and UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Switzerland Ahmad Naseem Warraich, Permanent Representative of Permanent Mission of Pakistan to WTO Geneva Dr. Muhammad Mujtaba Piracha were also present. Special Assistant to PM Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood are accompanying the Prime Minister.

