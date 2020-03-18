UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrives In DG Khan To Oversee Plan To Control COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:23 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday arrived in Dera Ghazi Khan to oversee arrangements aimed at controlling COVID-19 in the country.

The prime minister was given an in-depth briefing over the measures to check the spread of pandemic and setting up quarantine for isolation and treatment of infection persons.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, Special Assistant Moeed Yusuf and Dr Shahbaz Gill were present.

Imran Khan in his address to nation on Tuesday had said that COVID-19 could spread in the country and needed urgent measures to cope with.

