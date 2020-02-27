UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrives In Doha To Meet Qatari Amir

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:24 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here Thursday on a day-long visit of Qatar during which he would hold a meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here Thursday on a day-long visit of Qatar during which he would hold a meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar.

The focus on prime minister's visit and his meeting with the Amir of Qatar, which was part of regular exchange of high-level visits, would be on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional developments.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy close and cordial ties based on mutual trust and understanding. The bilateral relationship is broad-based and multifaceted, covering diverse fields including political, trade, commercial, defence, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

This is the second visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Qatar after taking office. The Qatari Amir had visited Pakistan in June 2019, which resulted in strengthening bilateral collaboration in diverse areas.

