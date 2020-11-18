UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrives In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:53 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here on Wednesday and is scheduled to spend a busy day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here on Wednesday and is scheduled to spend a busy day.

The prime minister was warmly received by Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar while parliamentarians,officials of local administration and other departments were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister is scheduled to inaugurate various projects including development schemes and Langar Khana.

He will also meet parliamentarians as well as leading exporters,textile manufacturers, business community and office bearers of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

