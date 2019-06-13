UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrives In Kyrgyzstan To Attend 19th SCO Summit

BISHKEK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday arrived in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek to attend the 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State (CHS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziev received Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Manas International Airport, Bishkek.

Kyrgyz Minister for Health Kosmosbek Sarievich Cholponbaev was also present to receive Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, who accompanied Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan's ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Faisal Tirmizi was also present.

Prior to departure, Foreign Minister Qureshi told reporters in Islamabad that the Prime Minister would address two sessions of the summit-level meeting, to be attended by other world leaders including from China, Russia and India.

He said the main objective of the SCO meeting was to deliberate towards collective efforts to address the challenges being faced the region particularly economic situation and security.

He said the prime minister would also hold bilateral interaction with other participating leaders on the sidelines.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi had attended the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) Meeting in Bishkek on May 21 to 22 that finalized the documents and decisions to be signed by the SCO leaders at the CHS meeting.

Besides Pakistan, SCO's members include China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The SCO Observers include Afghanistan, Iran, Belarus and Mongolia. The Council of Heads of State is the highest forum of SCO which considers and defines strategy, prospects and priorities of the Organization.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan shared deep rooted historical and cultural links with SCO member States.

"SCO's multi-sectoral cooperation agenda is in line with the Government of Pakistan's policy of promoting regional peace and stability and seeking enhanced linkages in infrastructure, economic, trade and cultural spheres," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It also mentioned that Pakistan offered critical overland route for trade and energy and supported SCO's efforts for regional integration through linking CPEC with six land routes of SCO.

Since becoming an SCO member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively participating at all levels in various SCO mechanisms including foreign affairs, defence, national security, economy and trade, education and healthcare, science and technology and innovation,youth and women empowerment, justice, agriculture, culture, sports, tourism and media.

