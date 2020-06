Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Larkana

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here on Wednesday, where he is due to hold meeting with the party members, besides visiting an Ehsaas Centre

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here on Wednesday, where he is due to hold meeting with the party members, besides visiting an Ehsaas Centre.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismael, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi and PM's Special Assistant Dr Sania Nishtar accompanied the prime minister.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister held a series of meetings in Karachi with members of coalition parties and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members in Sindh Assembly.