Prime Minister Imran Khan Arrives In Mirpur To Inspect Post-quake Relief Measures
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 01:12 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Azad Kashmir's city Mirpur to inspect the relief measures taken after the recent earthquake that resulted in loss of lives and property.
A briefing will be given to the prime minister on the rehabilitation measures adopted for the affected people.
The prime minister will also meet the injured persons.