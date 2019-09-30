Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Mirpur to inspect post-quake relief measures

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Azad Kashmir's city Mirpur to inspect the relief measures taken after the recent earthquake that resulted in loss of lives and property

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Azad Kashmir's city Mirpur to inspect the relief measures taken after the recent earthquake that resulted in loss of lives and property.

A briefing will be given to the prime minister on the rehabilitation measures adopted for the affected people.

The prime minister will also meet the injured persons.