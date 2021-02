Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in provincial capital for a visit on Monday.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan received him on his arrival.

He will hold meetings with the provincial cabinet and membersof the assembly.