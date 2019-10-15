Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here Tuesday as part of his initiative for peace and security in the region

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived here Tuesday as part of his initiative for peace and security in the region.

Upon arrival at Royal Terminal of Shah Khalid Airport, he was warmly received by Governor Riyadh Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Minister of State and National Security Advisor Dr Musaad bin Mohammad Al Aiban.

Pakistan's Ambassador in Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz, Saudi officials and other officers of Pakistan Embassy were also present.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari.

According to a Foreign Office statement, the prime minister will confer with the Saudi leadership in light of his recent consultations with Iranian leaders in his recent visit on October 13.

"Bilateral ties and other regional developments would also form part of the discussions," the statement mentioned.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were bound in a fraternal relationship, marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other.

This will be Prime Minister Imran Khan's third visit to Saudi Arabia this year. His earlier visits were in May and September 2019.

From the Saudi side, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman paid a state visit to Pakistan in February 2019.