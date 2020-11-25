Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives Lahore to meet provincial leadership; discuss uplift projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived here on daylong visit to meet the provincial leadership and chair briefings on different development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday arrived here on daylong visit to meet the provincial leadership and chair briefings on different development projects.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will meet the prime minister and discuss political as well as development matters.

Moreover, during the visit, the prime minister would also be briefed on Universal Health Insurance in Punjab and other provincial development projects.