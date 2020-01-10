Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to inaugurate Azakhel dry port

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOWSHERA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday afternoon arrived to inaugurate newly constructed modern dry port here at Azakhel.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Shah Farman, Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and high-ranking officials.

The Prime Minister formally inaugurated the Azakhel dry port by unveiling the plaque and offered Dua.