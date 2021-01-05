UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Asks Int'l Community To Ensure Kashmiris' Right To Self-determination

Tue 05th January 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan asks int'l community to ensure Kashmiris' right to self-determination

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called upon the international community to take action on the "well-documented human rights violations" being committed with impunity by Indian Occupation forces against innocent Kashmiri men, women and children

In his message on Self-determination Day of Kashmiris, the Prime Minister said it was time for the world to ensure that Kashmiris get their right to self- determination, denied to them since 73 years.

In his message on Self-determination Day of Kashmiris, the Prime Minister said it was time for the world to ensure that Kashmiris get their right to self- determination, denied to them since 73 years.

"On 5th January 1949, the United Nations guaranteed the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir through an impartial plebiscite.

We observe this day as a reminder to the UN and its member states of their unfulfilled commitment to the Kashmiri people," he said in a series of tweets.

Imran Khan said despite suffering 73 years of brutal Indian occupation, Kashmiri people remained steadfast generation after generation in the demand for their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed to them under the United Nations Charter and by the UN Security Council.

"Pakistan stands unequivocally with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom from the tyranny of one of the most ruthless, inhumane and illegal occupation in modern history," he said.

