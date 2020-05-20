UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Asks Public To Adopt Anti-corona Safety Measures On Eid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:43 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan asks public to adopt anti-corona safety measures on Eid

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged upon the general public to follow safety procedures against coronavirus during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged upon the general public to follow safety procedures against coronavirus during Eid holidays.

In a meeting with his Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, the prime minister said the government was devising strategy to effectively control the spread of disease in the country.

Imran Khan said the government was also focusing on providing relief to people to sustain the financial impact of lockdown, imposed in the wake of COVID-19.

He expressed determination to strengthen national institutions and said the positive response of international community and investors in Sukuk bonds was reflective of their confidence in the government.

The prime minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was cognizant of the importance of Federation.

He directed for convening of the session of Senate.

Dr Babar Awan presented a proposal on capacity-building of young parliamentarians aimed attheir effective participation in legislative process. The training will be given to young parliamentariansbelonging to all political parties.

