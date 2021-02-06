Prime Minister Imran Khan assures all out support to promote KP tourism, conserve forests

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while calling for exploiting immense potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, assured the federal government's all out support to promote tourism and environmental and forest conservation in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while calling for exploiting immense potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, assured the Federal government's all out support to promote tourism and environmental and forest conservation in the province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the parliamentarians, also assured for the expansion of Swat Motorway, on the parliamentarian's request.

The meeting was attended by SAFRON Minister Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan, Punjab Minister Sardar Asif Nakai, members of National Assembly Mian Shafiq Arain, Malik Umar Aslam, Muhammad Amir Sultan, Prince Nawaz Alai, Haider Ali Khan and MPA Zubair Ahmed.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar also attended the meeting which discussed the problems faced by the respective Constituencies of the parliamentarians and development works.

