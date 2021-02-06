UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Assures All Out Support To Promote KP Tourism, Conserve Forests

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 12:53 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan assures all out support to promote KP tourism, conserve forests

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while calling for exploiting immense potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, assured the federal government's all out support to promote tourism and environmental and forest conservation in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday while calling for exploiting immense potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, assured the Federal government's all out support to promote tourism and environmental and forest conservation in the province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the parliamentarians, also assured for the expansion of Swat Motorway, on the parliamentarian's request.

The meeting was attended by SAFRON Minister Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan, Punjab Minister Sardar Asif Nakai, members of National Assembly Mian Shafiq Arain, Malik Umar Aslam, Muhammad Amir Sultan, Prince Nawaz Alai, Haider Ali Khan and MPA Zubair Ahmed.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar also attended the meeting which discussed the problems faced by the respective Constituencies of the parliamentarians and development works.

/more

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Swat Motorway All Government

Recent Stories

Cold weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Woman killed, husband injured in road accident

3 minutes ago

ILO to celebrate 2021 as Intl' year for eliminatio ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Northern Fleet Announces Arctic Mission t ..

3 minutes ago

Two held with weapons in sargodha

3 minutes ago

New York State passes resolution to observe Feb 5 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.