UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Assures Justice As Usama Satti's Father Meets Him

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 02:46 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan assures justice as Usama Satti's father meets him

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday assured the family of slain Usama Satti (killed in fake encounter) of justice, as victim's father called on him here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday assured the family of slain Usama Satti (killed in fake encounter) of justice, as victim's father called on him here.

Usama Nadeem Satti, a resident of G-13 Islamabad, was allegedly shot dead on January 2 by personnel of the Anti-Terrorist Squad in the wee hours, claiming that they were chasing some robbers.

The prime minister prayed peace of the departed soul and strength to the victim family to bear the loss. He also expressed heartfelt grief over the incident and assured provision of justice to the victim family.

The incident was also discussed during the Federal cabinet's meeting on Tuesday wherein the prime minister expressed his strong displeasure and annoyance over the killing of youngster by the police.

The prime minister was told that the Joint Investigation Committee formed to investigate killing of Usama Satti had presented its report to the interior secretary. However, the prime minister expressed the resolve that new probe would be arranged if family members of the deceased youth were not satisfied with JIT's findings.

Related Topics

Dead Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Police January Family Cabinet

Recent Stories

Growers advised to water wheat crops timely

2 minutes ago

Ziaullah Bangash satisfies with ongoing developmen ..

2 minutes ago

Rebels launch attacks close to C.Africa capital

2 minutes ago

UK COVID-19 Patients Could Be Sent to Hotels to Re ..

2 minutes ago

25 mills workers injured in two buses collision

10 minutes ago

114.349 mln saplings ready for plantation in sprin ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.