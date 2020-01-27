Prime Minister Imran Khan assures Murad to resolve all important issues on priority

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday assured the chief minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah that all the important issues including development schemes, wheat shortage and locust swarm attacks would be resolved on priority basis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said this during a meeting with the chief minister Sindh here at the Sindh Governor's House.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was also present on the occasion, said a statement issued by the Sindh CM House.

The chief minister while discussing development schemes told the prime minister that some of the important projects of the province were pending in Planning & Development Ministry.

The Sindh chief minister told the prime minister that locust swarm had wreaked havoc with the standing crops in the country, particularly in Sindh.

The chief minister said it was high time to destroy them in the desert area where they had settled for breeding, adding their breeding would start when the desert would receive rain.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would direct the plant protection department to take necessary measures and start aerial spray in the desert areas.

The chief minister proposed to hire aircrafts from China and UAE so that action could be taken in time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed the Federal government departments concerned to take emergent measures to start spray.

In the meeting between the two, the issue of increasing polio cases was also discussed on which the prime minister expressed serious reservations.

The prime minister said he would call the meeting of National Polio Eradication Taskforce in which all the stakeholder would be invited to change and further strengthen the strategy to control it.

The prime minister and the chief minister also discussed the issue of wheat shortage.

The prime minister said he would call a meeting on the matter shortly.

The chief minister said new wheat crop would be harvested from March, therefore the government had to make necessary arrangements to meet the national requirement.

Earlier, the chief minister had received the prime minister at Faisal Base.