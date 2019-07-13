Prime Minister Imran Khan blames Pakistani mafia' for pressurizing state institutions, judiciary

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the Pakistani mafia' uses various tactics to build pressure on state institutions in order to protect illegal money

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the Pakistani mafia' uses various tactics to build pressure on state institutions in order to protect illegal money.In a tweet, the premier stated that the mafia' was relying on the "tactics of bribe, threat, blackmail and begging to pressurize [the] state institutions and judiciary."The premier's statement on the micro blogging website comes mere days after the PML-N released a controversial video involving an accountability court judge.

The judge was responsible for the Al-Azizia verdict which sent ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail.As the Video gate controversy gained momentum, the law ministry on July 12 barred Arshad Malik from serving as an accountability court judge and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) requested his removal.

The law minister later clarified that the sentence handed down by the judge in the Al-Azizia reference would not be overturned unless the IHC decided that the verdict was delivered under duress.Denying the allegations by the PML-N earlier in the day, Malik in an affidavit submitted to the IHC had claimed he was offered Rs500 million by the son of Nawaz to resign on the pretext that he could "no longer deal with the guilt of having convicted the former premier under duress and without evidence".On Malik's claims that he was threatened and offered bribes, the law minister said there would be legal action against anyone who tried to intimidate or blackmail judges.