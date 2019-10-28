Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed on implementation of local govt system

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a meeting wherein he was briefed on the progress in the implementation of the local government system.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Punjab Chief Secretary Naseem Yousuf Khokhar, Chairman Planning and Development Habibur Rehman, provincial secretaries and other senior officers.

The prime minister was briefed in detail on the Punjab Municipal ServicesProgramme.

The top authorities of the Local Government and Community Development Department also apprised the prime minister on the planning in this regard.