UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Imran Khan, British Counterpart Discuss Latest Situation In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:52 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan, British counterpart discuss latest situation in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his British counterpart Boris Johnson during a telephonic conversation Tuesday exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and his British counterpart Boris Johnson during a telephonic conversation Tuesday exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who received a telephone call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, underscored the paramount importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan.

He also stressed that ensuring safety, security and respect for rights of all Afghans was critically important.

The prime minister also underscored the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan.

The two prime ministers agreed to remain in contact with respect to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain the Covid-19, noted that the relevant data had been shared with the United Kingdom side, and called for removal of Pakistan from the Red List.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister United Kingdom All From

Recent Stories

Four in ten will switch retailers if there are del ..

Four in ten will switch retailers if there are delays in online transaction, say ..

25 minutes ago
 Germany's Maas Says Evacuation From Afghanistan 'F ..

Germany's Maas Says Evacuation From Afghanistan 'Fully Underway'

3 minutes ago
 New era of progress will be started in AJK: Gandap ..

New era of progress will be started in AJK: Gandapur

3 minutes ago
 Top Iranian Cleric Replaces Navy Commander

Top Iranian Cleric Replaces Navy Commander

3 minutes ago
 Jubilant Jakobsen wins sprint to take stage four o ..

Jubilant Jakobsen wins sprint to take stage four of Vuelta

3 minutes ago
 Stocks retreat on Delta variant gloom

Stocks retreat on Delta variant gloom

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.