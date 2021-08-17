Prime Minister Imran Khan, British counterpart discuss latest situation in Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan and his British counterpart Boris Johnson during a telephonic conversation Tuesday exchanged views on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who received a telephone call from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, underscored the paramount importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan.

He also stressed that ensuring safety, security and respect for rights of all Afghans was critically important.

The prime minister also underscored the importance of an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

He highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in facilitating evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan.

The two prime ministers agreed to remain in contact with respect to the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain the Covid-19, noted that the relevant data had been shared with the United Kingdom side, and called for removal of Pakistan from the Red List.