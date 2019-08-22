Prime Minister Imran Khan calls attention to plight of Kashmiris as world marks victims of religious violence day

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said as the world showed solidarity for the victims of violence based on religion and belief, it must also move to prevent an impending genocide of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said as the world showed solidarity for the victims of violence based on religion and belief, it must also move to prevent an impending genocide of Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

"Today, on the first 'International Day for Victims of Violence based on Religion or Belief', we call attention to the plight of millions of Kashmiris living under brutal Indian occupation, abuse, violence and deprived of all fundamental rights and freedoms," the prime minister posted on his twitter account.

The prime minister said the Indian occupation forces had even denied Kashmiris their right to observe religious practices including Eid ul Azha.