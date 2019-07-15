UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Calls Federal Cabinet Meeting Today

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:05 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan calls federal cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called federal cabinet meeting today on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has called federal cabinet meeting today on Tuesday.Federal cabinet meeting will be held today at PM secretariat.A briefing will be given to federal cabinet upon the expenditures incurred on the medical and camp offices of former governments and leaders.

Federal cabinet will also be given briefing upon Zari Taraqyati Bank.Matter of amendment in the schedule 1 of 1973 roles of business will also be taken into consideration.Approval of appointment of executive director of Neu Tec is also included in the agenda of federal cabinet meeting besides implementation upon cabinet decisions.Matter of declaring PAF Base Shehbaz and adjoining areas as Jacob Abad cantonment will also be taken into consideration during cabinet meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Bank Cabinet

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan ..

2 minutes ago

22 killed, 7 injured, perishing of over 200 reside ..

2 minutes ago

Crackdown against water theft continues in Punjab

4 minutes ago

Orcas From Russia's 'Whale Jail' Feel Good After S ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Assembly's session requisitioned by opposit ..

4 minutes ago

Rain turns weather pleasant in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.