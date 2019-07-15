Prime Minister Imran Khan calls federal cabinet meeting today

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called federal cabinet meeting today on Tuesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has called federal cabinet meeting today on Tuesday.Federal cabinet meeting will be held today at PM secretariat.A briefing will be given to federal cabinet upon the expenditures incurred on the medical and camp offices of former governments and leaders.

Federal cabinet will also be given briefing upon Zari Taraqyati Bank.Matter of amendment in the schedule 1 of 1973 roles of business will also be taken into consideration.Approval of appointment of executive director of Neu Tec is also included in the agenda of federal cabinet meeting besides implementation upon cabinet decisions.Matter of declaring PAF Base Shehbaz and adjoining areas as Jacob Abad cantonment will also be taken into consideration during cabinet meeting.