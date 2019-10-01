(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here at the PM Office on Tuesday.

The meeting took up the agenda related to development projects and other issues of importance, the PM Office said.