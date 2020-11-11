UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs 43rd Meeting Of Council Of Common Interests

Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:59 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs 43rd meeting of Council of Common Interests

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 43rd meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 43rd meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI) here on Wednesday.

The Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and Balochistan attended the meeting.

