Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Tue 09th July 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal Cabinet at the PM Office here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal Cabinet at the PM Office here on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed current issues and several development projects on the agenda.

The cabinet earlier offered Fateha for the departed soul of Deputy Collector Customs Quetta Abdul Qudoos and paid tribute to him on sacrificing his life in the line of duty.

