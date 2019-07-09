Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal Cabinet at the PM Office here on Tuesday

The meeting discussed current issues and several development projects on the agenda.

The cabinet earlier offered Fateha for the departed soul of Deputy Collector Customs Quetta Abdul Qudoos and paid tribute to him on sacrificing his life in the line of duty.