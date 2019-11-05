UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:19 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal Cabinet here at the PM Office on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal Cabinet here at the PM Office on Tuesday.

The meeting took up the agenda related to development projects and other issues of importance, the PM Office said.

