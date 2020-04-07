UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:27 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs cabinet meeting

A meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan is in progress to discuss a number of important agenda items which include latest economic situation and the steps taken with regard to control coronavirus (COVID 19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Federal cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Imran Khan is in progress to discuss a number of important agenda items which include latest economic situation and the steps taken with regard to control coronavirus (COVID 19).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her tweets, earlier said that the cabinet would review the process of transfer of relief at the grassroots level.

The recommendations of the National Coordination Committee would also be taken up in the cabinet meeting for the phase-wise opening of the industrial sector, she added.

Dr Awan further tweeted that a strategy would also be devised for an effective role of the Tiger Force.

