Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs Cabinet Meeting
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Federal Cabinet which considered a number of important agenda items including the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic and economic situation.
Some members of the Cabinet attended the meeting through video link, accordingto PM office media wing.
The Cabinet also ratified certain decisions of other sub-committees.