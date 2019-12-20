UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs Council Of Common Interests (CCI) Preparatory Meeting

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:08 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs Council of Common Interests (CCI) preparatory meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a preparatory meeting for the forthcoming 41st meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a preparatory meeting for the forthcoming 41st meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The meeting also reviewed implementation status of various decisions made during past CCI meetings, says a PM Office statement.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister

Recent Stories

U.S. should not finalize China trade deal unless d ..

50 seconds ago

Jones, Wyatt half-centuries hand England win in se ..

52 seconds ago

Bangladesh offer to play three T20Is in Pakistan: ..

54 seconds ago

Suspect held,distillery unearthed during search op ..

8 minutes ago

Court awards 14-year imprisonment, Rs 67 mln fine ..

8 minutes ago

Christmas bazaars to be set up from Dec 22 in Sial ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.