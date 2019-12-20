Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs Council of Common Interests (CCI) preparatory meeting

- Home
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a preparatory meeting for the forthcoming 41st meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI).
The meeting also reviewed implementation status of various decisions made during past CCI meetings, says a PM Office statement.