Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs Meeting Of Federal Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 01:35 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting of federal cabinet

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the federal cabinet here at the PM Office on Tuesday

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of the Federal cabinet here at the PM Office on Tuesday.

The meeting took up the agenda related to development projects and other issues of importance.

The cabinet members offered fateha for the deceased mother of the Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, the PM Office said.

