Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs Meeting Of National Coordination Committee

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:46 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting of National Coordination Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) and discussed the situation arising in the wake of Coronavirus.

The meeting reviewed progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in thecountry and discussed the strategy to minimize the impact of the challenge.

