Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting of National Coordination Committee on COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 and discussed the situation arising in the wake of Coronavirus.

The meeting reviewed progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the country and discussed the strategy to minimize the impact of the challenge.