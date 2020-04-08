UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs Meeting Of National Coordination Committee On COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:39 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting of National Coordination Committee on COVID-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 and discussed the situation arising in the wake of Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 and discussed the situation arising in the wake of Coronavirus.

The meeting reviewed progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the country and discussed the strategy to minimize the impact of the challenge.

