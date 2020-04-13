Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting of National Coordination Committee on COVID-19

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 and discussed the situation arising in the wake of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 and discussed the situation arising in the wake of coronavirus.

The meeting reviewed progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in thecountry and discussed the strategy to minimize the impact of the challenge.