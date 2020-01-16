UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs Meeting On Commodities' Price Control

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:38 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on commodities' price control

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired the meeting to control prices of commodities with a focus on providing relief to common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired the meeting to control prices of commodities with a focus on providing relief to common man.

The meeting discussed measures to facilitate low-income groups and poor in particular, a PM Office media statement said.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for National food Security Khustro Bakhtiar, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafiz Sheikh, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, PM's Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, former finance minister Shaukat Tarin and senior officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar Poor Shaukat Tarin Firdous Ashiq Awan Man Commerce Media

Recent Stories

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor changed: Source ..

4 minutes ago

19-year old student kills mother of three for refu ..

27 minutes ago

Dr Ali Imran from Oklahoma University visits UVAS

41 minutes ago

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is named

48 minutes ago

UAE-based individuals can help WWF Australia emerg ..

53 minutes ago

Saba Qamar to perform in an upcoming feature film

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.