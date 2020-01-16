Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on commodities' price control

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired the meeting to control prices of commodities with a focus on providing relief to common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired the meeting to control prices of commodities with a focus on providing relief to common man.

The meeting discussed measures to facilitate low-income groups and poor in particular, a PM Office media statement said.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for National food Security Khustro Bakhtiar, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafiz Sheikh, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, PM's Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, former finance minister Shaukat Tarin and senior officials attended the meeting.