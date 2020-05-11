Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on COVID-19 here on Monday that discussed matters relating to the current situation of pandemic in the country.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umer, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Minister for Industries Production Hammad Azhar and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz attended the meeting.

Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, PM's Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, PM's Special Assistant on Information Asim Saleem Bajwa, PM's Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and senior officials were present.

The meeting also discussed the financial impacts of lockdown in the wake of coronavirus.