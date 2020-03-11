UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Imran Khan Chairs Meeting On South Punjab

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 03:00 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on South Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting regarding the matters relating to South Punjab here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Jahangir Khan Tareen, Minister for National food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Minister of State Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Syed Fakhar Imam, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, Provincial Ministers, Members of the National and Provincial Assembles belonging to South Punjab, Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Police Punjab and other senior officers.

